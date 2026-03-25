Faf Du Plessis Urges Rishabh Pant to Refine T20 Strategy

South African cricket veteran, Faf Du Plessis, has lavished praise on Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) captain, Rishabh Pant, commending his talent and diverse range of shots.

However, Du Plessis believes that Pant's quick, almost frantic decision-making on the crease has hindered his success in T20 internationals. The seasoned player suggests Pant avoid premeditated shots to achieve consistency.

This IPL season looms as pivotal for Pant, a player once skyrocketed to fame through his sparkling performances and 360-degree hitting. Despite his formidable Test cricket prowess, Pant's T20I track record reveals an average of 23.25, a strike rate of 127.26, and only three fifties in 66 innings. With India's recent T20 World Cup win, figures like Sanju Samson and Ishan Kishan have risen in the pecking order, leaving Pant striving to secure his position.

Du Plessis, speaking on JioStar 'IPL Today Live', highlighted Pant's inconsistency in the short format. He observed that while Pant has a plethora of shots in his arsenal, his T20I performances lack a structured game plan. Du Plessis argued that Pant's strike rate of 130 is surprising for a player of his caliber and attributed this to a lack of methodical play, akin to what is seen from Pant in Test matches.

Du Plessis suggested that Pant could benefit from batting at number three for LSG, given the success of Aiden Markram and Mitchell Marsh at the top of the order last season. By doing so, Pant could exploit his stroke play more effectively without the burden of rushed decisions, potentially elevating his impact in the matches.

Regarding strategy, Du Plessis urged Pant to mix his aggressive play with compositional focus, allowing for a diversified batting approach. This adaptation might see Pant transition from a highlight-reel player to a consistent, high-impact performer, influencing his T20 career positively.