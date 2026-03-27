Left Menu

EcoLink Illuminates T20 Journey with Sunrisers Hyderabad

EcoLink, a brand of Signify, partners with Sunrisers Hyderabad for the T20 season to expand its presence in India. This partnership will enhance brand visibility and fan engagement through on-ground activities and integrated campaigns, aiding EcoLink's growth as a trusted brand for Indian homes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-03-2026 16:25 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 16:25 IST
EcoLink Illuminates T20 Journey with Sunrisers Hyderabad
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Signify's EcoLink brand has announced its partnership with cricket team Sunrisers Hyderabad for the upcoming T20 season. This move aims to increase EcoLink's visibility and consumer engagement across India, leveraging the massive fan base of cricket.

The collaboration will see EcoLink's branding integrated into the Sunrisers Hyderabad's headgear and other on-ground activities, offering a robust platform to connect with fans nationwide. Signify's CEO, Sumit Joshi, emphasized the importance of this partnership in expanding EcoLink's reach in Indian households with reliable solutions.

Nikhil Gupta, Head of Strategy and Marketing at Signify, added that this strategic partnership aligns with the spirit of Sunrisers Hyderabad and aims to drive consistency and consumer trust. The team, led by Interim Captain Ishan Kishan and Head Coach Daniel Vettori, is set to captivate fans with a strong squad this season.

TRENDING

1
Escalating Tensions: Grim Death Toll in Iran

Escalating Tensions: Grim Death Toll in Iran

 Global
2
Punjab Kings' Quest for IPL Glory: Shashank Singh's Unwavering Confidence

Punjab Kings' Quest for IPL Glory: Shashank Singh's Unwavering Confidence

 India
3
Britain's Push for Sensible Screen Time: Protecting Young Minds

Britain's Push for Sensible Screen Time: Protecting Young Minds

 Global
4
TMC's Abhishek Banerjee Predicts Post-Election Fuel Price Surge

TMC's Abhishek Banerjee Predicts Post-Election Fuel Price Surge

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inside China’s AI playbook: Low-cost models, global reach, and strategic control

Hidden cost of AI layoffs: Why firms may lose in the long run

Digital work isn’t all gains: Hidden costs of remote jobs

How AI is transforming manufacturing into circular, waste-free system

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026