EcoLink Illuminates T20 Journey with Sunrisers Hyderabad

Signify's EcoLink brand has announced its partnership with cricket team Sunrisers Hyderabad for the upcoming T20 season. This move aims to increase EcoLink's visibility and consumer engagement across India, leveraging the massive fan base of cricket.

The collaboration will see EcoLink's branding integrated into the Sunrisers Hyderabad's headgear and other on-ground activities, offering a robust platform to connect with fans nationwide. Signify's CEO, Sumit Joshi, emphasized the importance of this partnership in expanding EcoLink's reach in Indian households with reliable solutions.

Nikhil Gupta, Head of Strategy and Marketing at Signify, added that this strategic partnership aligns with the spirit of Sunrisers Hyderabad and aims to drive consistency and consumer trust. The team, led by Interim Captain Ishan Kishan and Head Coach Daniel Vettori, is set to captivate fans with a strong squad this season.