Flight Reduction: Airlines Take Moderate Approach Amidst Operational Challenges

In light of past disruptions, airlines are cutting back on the number of flights this summer. The civil aviation ministry and DGCA have approved a reduced summer schedule to avoid a repeat of IndiGo's operational challenges last December.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has published a domestic summer schedule, trimming weekly flights by 10% to roughly 23,049. This decision reflects availability constraints concerning aircraft and pilots.

IndiGo, India's largest airline, plans to initiate nearly 2,000 daily flights in April, despite potential further reductions amid emerging Middle East conflict and operational complexities.