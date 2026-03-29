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Flight Reduction: Airlines Take Moderate Approach Amidst Operational Challenges

Airlines are trimming down flights in their summer schedule due to previous operational challenges faced by IndiGo. Authorities aim to prevent similar disruptions by approving a more moderate number of flights. The DGCA has reduced weekly flights by 10%, with operations starting amidst complex conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-03-2026 15:27 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 15:27 IST
Flight Reduction: Airlines Take Moderate Approach Amidst Operational Challenges
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In light of past disruptions, airlines are cutting back on the number of flights this summer. The civil aviation ministry and DGCA have approved a reduced summer schedule to avoid a repeat of IndiGo's operational challenges last December.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has published a domestic summer schedule, trimming weekly flights by 10% to roughly 23,049. This decision reflects availability constraints concerning aircraft and pilots.

IndiGo, India's largest airline, plans to initiate nearly 2,000 daily flights in April, despite potential further reductions amid emerging Middle East conflict and operational complexities.

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