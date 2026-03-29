Flight Reduction: Airlines Take Moderate Approach Amidst Operational Challenges
Airlines are trimming down flights in their summer schedule due to previous operational challenges faced by IndiGo. Authorities aim to prevent similar disruptions by approving a more moderate number of flights. The DGCA has reduced weekly flights by 10%, with operations starting amidst complex conditions.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-03-2026 15:27 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 15:27 IST
- Country:
- India
In light of past disruptions, airlines are cutting back on the number of flights this summer. The civil aviation ministry and DGCA have approved a reduced summer schedule to avoid a repeat of IndiGo's operational challenges last December.
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has published a domestic summer schedule, trimming weekly flights by 10% to roughly 23,049. This decision reflects availability constraints concerning aircraft and pilots.
IndiGo, India's largest airline, plans to initiate nearly 2,000 daily flights in April, despite potential further reductions amid emerging Middle East conflict and operational complexities.
ALSO READ
Smoothing Skies: Aviation Ministry's Battle Against West Asia Conflict Costs
Madhya Pradesh's Ambitious Aviation Expansion Plan
A New Era for India's Aviation: PM Modi Inaugurates Noida International Airport
Noida International Airport Set to Revolutionize Indian Aviation
Farewell to Aviation Pioneer and Raymond Stalwart Vijaypat Singhania