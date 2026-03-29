Debut Delight: Raghuvanshi's Rapid Fifty Sparks KKR's IPL Opener
In the Indian Premier League opener, debutant Angkrish Raghuvanshi's explosive 51 from 29 balls, alongside Captain Ajinkya Rahane's steady 67, propelled Kolkata Knight Riders to 220/4 against Mumbai Indians. Shardul Thakur's 3/39 for MI couldn't contain KKR's explosive innings, setting a formidable target for the opponents.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 29-03-2026 21:21 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 21:21 IST
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In a thrilling IPL season opener, Kolkata Knight Riders showcased a formidable batting display against Mumbai Indians.
Debutant Angkrish Raghuvanshi stole the spotlight with a 29-ball 51, energizing the stadium and contributing significantly to KKR's impressive total of 220/4.
Captain Ajinkya Rahane complemented this with a robust 67, securing a challenging target for MI.
(With inputs from agencies.)