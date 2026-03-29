Debut Delight: Raghuvanshi's Rapid Fifty Sparks KKR's IPL Opener

In a thrilling IPL season opener, Kolkata Knight Riders showcased a formidable batting display against Mumbai Indians.

Debutant Angkrish Raghuvanshi stole the spotlight with a 29-ball 51, energizing the stadium and contributing significantly to KKR's impressive total of 220/4.

Captain Ajinkya Rahane complemented this with a robust 67, securing a challenging target for MI.

(With inputs from agencies.)