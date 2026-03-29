India Advocates for Fair Fisheries Transition at WTO Conference
India has proposed a 25-year transition for developing countries and protections for small-scale fishers in the WTO's ongoing fisheries subsidies negotiations. During MC14 in Cameroon, led by Minister Piyush Goyal, India emphasized equity principles to ensure fair and sustainable fishing practices worldwide.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-03-2026 21:19 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 21:19 IST
- Country:
- India
India is advocating for a 25-year transition period for developing nations in the World Trade Organisation's fisheries subsidies negotiations.
At the 14th Ministerial Conference in Yaounde, Cameroon, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal emphasized key priorities, including protections for small-scale fishers and stricter regulations on industrial fleets.
Goyal highlighted India's commitment to equitable, sustainable fishing practices to safeguard food security and livelihoods for over 9 million families, demonstrating India's minimal impact on global fishing subsidies.
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- WTO
- fisheries
- subsidies
- MC14
- Piyush Goyal
- equity
- transition
- artisanal fishing
- overfishing
ALSO READ
Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Passes Bills for Governance Reforms and Social Equity
VHP Calls for Clear Definitions and Policy Changes to Address Demographic Imbalance and Educational Equity
At WTO MC14, India Pushes for Consensus-Based Reform, Flags Food Security and Systemic Imbalances
India Pushes for Reforms in WTO's Dispute System at MC14
WTO Members Advance Global Action on Plastics Pollution with New Ministerial Roadmap at MC14