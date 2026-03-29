India Advocates for Fair Fisheries Transition at WTO Conference

India is advocating for a 25-year transition period for developing nations in the World Trade Organisation's fisheries subsidies negotiations.

At the 14th Ministerial Conference in Yaounde, Cameroon, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal emphasized key priorities, including protections for small-scale fishers and stricter regulations on industrial fleets.

Goyal highlighted India's commitment to equitable, sustainable fishing practices to safeguard food security and livelihoods for over 9 million families, demonstrating India's minimal impact on global fishing subsidies.