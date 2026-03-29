India's Kabaddi Stars Gear Up at Intensive Training Camp

India's kabaddi talent pool is gathering at the Inspire Institute of Sport (IIS) in Bellary for a rigorous high-performance camp aimed at crafting a stronger and more prepared squad for upcoming challenges, notably the 2026 Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, from September 19 to October 4.

Defender Shubham Shinde, who last played for Telugu Titans in the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) season 12, sees the camp not merely as routine training but as a platform to excel in a competitive setting. A press release highlights the importance of structured fitness assessments and conditioning drills, which Shinde cites as vital for performance. He remarked, "These tests are crucial for understanding our fitness levels, especially given the intense competition."

The camp is also prioritizing flexibility and recovery, areas often neglected in traditional regimes. "Yoga and flexibility are crucial. Being fully fit and flexible is key to consistent performance," said Shinde, emphasizing the camp's holistic approach. The state-of-the-art facilities at IIS Bellary, encompassing training, recovery, and accommodation, are pivotal in helping athletes focus on their preparations. Shinde noted, "The availability of excellent facilities in one place allows us to concentrate on improving ourselves."

As the camp intensity increases, consistency, discipline, and maximizing each session remain at the forefront. Shinde stated, "Entering a camp like this requires readiness and giving 100 percent effort. The aim is to keep improving and perform better with each session."