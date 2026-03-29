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Telangana Assembly Unveils 2026 Bills Targeting Hate Speech and Gig Workers' Rights

The Telangana Legislative Assembly introduced two bills focused on significant legal changes: the Hate Speech and Hate Crimes (Prevention) Bill, 2026, aiming to impose stringent penalties on hate crimes, and the Platform-Based Gig Workers Act, 2026, designed to safeguard gig workers' rights by providing social security and legal recognition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 29-03-2026 21:18 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 21:18 IST
Telangana Assembly Unveils 2026 Bills Targeting Hate Speech and Gig Workers' Rights
  • Country:
  • India

The Telangana government has taken a decisive step to curb hate speech and safeguard gig workers with two new legislative measures.

The first, the Telangana Hate Speech and Hate Crimes (Prevention) Bill, 2026, proposes stringent penalties of up to 10 years imprisonment for hate crimes.

A second pivotal bill offers gig workers legal protection, highlighting the government's commitment to social security.

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