Give Me Five: Enhancing Mind Fitness in India
Give Me Five (GM5), a mind fitness app, expanded its presence in India by hosting an event in Hyderabad. The app aims to support mind fitness through guided reflections and wellbeing dashboards. GM5 targets individuals and corporate wellness programs, promoting emotional health as part of daily routines.
- Country:
- India
The mind fitness app Give Me Five (GM5) has strengthened its foothold in India, hosting a notable event in Hyderabad. The gathering underscored India's growing emphasis on accessible mind fitness solutions, presenting GM5 not as a replacement for therapy but as a complementary aid for everyday mental wellness.
GM5, available on both Android and iOS, empowers users with tools such as simple check-ins, guided reflections, and wellbeing dashboards. These features are designed to help users pause, reconnect, and recognize early signs of stress or fatigue. The app's unique approach has already attracted over 500 registrations, alongside interest from corporations looking to integrate GM5 into employee wellbeing programs.
Founded by experts Brendan Fahey, Dr. Lisa Fahey OAM, and Phil Dymock, GM5 combines psychology, trauma recovery, and technology. Their event at The Park Hotel, Somajiguda featured interactive sessions and emphasized GM5's commitment to blending clinical insight with human-centered design, aiming to make proactive mind fitness a normative aspect of daily life in India.
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