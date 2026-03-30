Controversy Flares as Churchill Brothers Eye Indian Super League Spot

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) has accused executive committee member Valanka Alemao and her family of pressuring the organization to include Goa's Churchill Brothers FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) through special concessions.

Despite Churchill Brothers winning the I-League title in 2024-25, a Court of Arbitration for Sport decision awarded the title to Inter Kashi due to a points dispute, granting them ISL promotion. AIFF rejected Churchill Brothers' inclusion due to pre-existing rules and commitments.

Valanka Alemao's persistent lobbying, including legal actions and calling emergency meetings, has not swayed the federation, leading to continued legal proceedings. The AIFF maintains its meetings followed proper procedures and adheres to its governing articles.