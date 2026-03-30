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Rajasthan Royals: Striking a Winning Partnership

Rajasthan Royals showcased stellar cricket performance with Yashasvi Jaiswal and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi leading the batting. Jaiswal remains unbeaten on 38, while Sooryavanshi scored an impressive 52 before being caught. The team's balanced strategy saw them reaching 128 with only two wickets lost, supported by effective bowling by Anshul Kamboj.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 30-03-2026 22:46 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 22:46 IST
Rajasthan Royals: Striking a Winning Partnership
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The Rajasthan Royals displayed commendable prowess in their recent match, with Yashasvi Jaiswal and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi taking center stage. Jaiswal, solid as ever, remained 38 not out, while Sooryavanshi contributed a pivotal 52 before falling to Kamboj's quick delivery.

Their total of 128 for two wickets clearly reflects a strategic blend of robust batting and judicious decision-making. This impressive partnership set a strong foundation, as Riyan Parag supported with a not out 14, illustrating the depth in Royals' lineup.

Bowler Anshul Kamboj was the star with the ball, claiming two key wickets – the dismissal of Sooryavanshi and Jurel helping to restrain any runaway scoring. Despite a costly start, the Royals kept the pressure on opposing teams with disciplined bowling.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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