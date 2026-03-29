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Riyan Parag: The Unexpected Captain Leading Rajasthan Royals

Riyan Parag has been chosen as the new captain of Rajasthan Royals for the IPL season, succeeding amidst senior players like Ravindra Jadeja. Despite past leadership challenges, head coach Kumar Sangakkara lauds Parag's maturity and vision, anticipating support from teammates, and a fruitful season following strategic trades.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 29-03-2026 21:07 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 21:07 IST
Riyan Parag: The Unexpected Captain Leading Rajasthan Royals
Riyan Parag
  • Country:
  • India

Riyan Parag has ascended to the captaincy of the Rajasthan Royals for this IPL season, a decision announced by team head coach and Director of Cricket, Kumar Sangakkara. Ahead of their match against Chennai Super Kings, Sangakkara highlighted Parag's maturity and his vision for the team as key factors.

Parag was chosen from among five candidates, including veteran players like Ravindra Jadeja and Sandeep Sharma. Sangakkara emphasized a thorough selection process, with Parag standing out for his reflective responses during tough interviews. His ability not just to captain, but to lead, was a decisive factor.

Although Parag's earlier tenure as a captain raised questions, Sangakkara is confident in his development. Parag will be supported by senior players like Jadeja and Jofra Archer. Recent trades involving Sanju Samson, Ravindra Jadeja, and Sam Curran have also strengthened the team's lineup this season.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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