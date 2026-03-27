Czech Republic Triumphs in World Cup Playoffs Thriller

The Czech Republic emerged victorious in a high-stakes World Cup qualification playoff, edging out Ireland on penalties in a match that concluded 2-2 following extra time.

Jan Kliment's winning penalty sent the Czechs into Tuesday's final, where they will face Denmark for a chance to qualify for the World Cup, set to be held in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico.

The game saw early drama as Ireland took the lead with goals from Troy Parrott and a Czech own-goal, before Patrik Schick leveled the score. Czech goalkeeper Matej Kovar was instrumental in the win, making crucial saves in extra time.

(With inputs from agencies.)