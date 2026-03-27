Left Menu

Bolivia's Dramatic Comeback Secures World Cup Playoff Final Spot

Moises Paniagua and Miguel Terceros led Bolivia to a 2-1 victory over Suriname, securing their place in the World Cup qualifying playoff final against Iraq. With goals in a decisive seven-minute span, Bolivia's comeback reflects their resilience and aim for a second World Cup appearance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Monterrey | Updated: 27-03-2026 10:01 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 10:01 IST
Bolivia's Dramatic Comeback Secures World Cup Playoff Final Spot
  • Country:
  • Mexico

Moises Paniagua and Miguel Terceros guided Bolivia to a remarkable 2-1 triumph over Suriname, clinching their spot in the World Cup qualifying playoff final against Iraq. The pivotal moment came during a seven-minute stretch in the second half when Bolivia turned the tide of the game.

Liam Van Gelderen scored first for Suriname in the 48th minute, but Paniagua equalized in the 72nd, and Terceros added the winning goal in the 79th minute. Bolivia's coach, Oscar Villegas, praised the team's unyielding spirit and ability to persevere.

Hoping for a second World Cup appearance, Bolivia will face Iraq in Monterrey. Meanwhile, Jamaica faced New Caledonia in another playoff in Guadalajara, with the winner set to meet Congo. The stakes are high as these teams vie for a place in the upcoming tournament.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Current Developments in Health Sector: A Comprehensive Overview

Current Developments in Health Sector: A Comprehensive Overview

 Global
2
Greater Bay Airlines Increases Fuel Surcharge Amid Rising Fuel Prices

Greater Bay Airlines Increases Fuel Surcharge Amid Rising Fuel Prices

 China
3
Unlocking Tsunami Mysteries: Key Discoveries from Space Observations

Unlocking Tsunami Mysteries: Key Discoveries from Space Observations

 Global
4
Gorakhpur Hosts National Women's Rowing Camp Ahead of Asian Games

Gorakhpur Hosts National Women's Rowing Camp Ahead of Asian Games

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inside China’s AI playbook: Low-cost models, global reach, and strategic control

Hidden cost of AI layoffs: Why firms may lose in the long run

Digital work isn’t all gains: Hidden costs of remote jobs

How AI is transforming manufacturing into circular, waste-free system

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026