Bolivia's Dramatic Comeback Secures World Cup Playoff Final Spot

Moises Paniagua and Miguel Terceros guided Bolivia to a remarkable 2-1 triumph over Suriname, clinching their spot in the World Cup qualifying playoff final against Iraq. The pivotal moment came during a seven-minute stretch in the second half when Bolivia turned the tide of the game.

Liam Van Gelderen scored first for Suriname in the 48th minute, but Paniagua equalized in the 72nd, and Terceros added the winning goal in the 79th minute. Bolivia's coach, Oscar Villegas, praised the team's unyielding spirit and ability to persevere.

Hoping for a second World Cup appearance, Bolivia will face Iraq in Monterrey. Meanwhile, Jamaica faced New Caledonia in another playoff in Guadalajara, with the winner set to meet Congo. The stakes are high as these teams vie for a place in the upcoming tournament.

(With inputs from agencies.)