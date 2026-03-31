New Zealand Revamps Pace Attack for Bangladesh Tour

New Zealand's cricket team has rejuvenated its pace lineup for the upcoming white-ball series against Bangladesh, with Matt Fisher, Will O'Rourke, and Blair Tickner returning to the fray. Recovering from injury setbacks earlier in the year, these fast bowlers are geared for impactful performances in challenging sub-continental conditions.

With regular captain Mitchell Santner unavailable, Test leader Tom Latham will helm both the ODI and T20I squads. Meanwhile, all-rounder Dean Foxcroft has secured a spot in the white-ball roster, marking his return to international cricket following an impressive domestic season.

Following a challenging T20I series defeat to South Africa, New Zealand is determined to regain its winning form. Coach Rob Walter expressed confidence in the team's depth, particularly in its bowling unit, as they prepare for arduous matches on foreign soil. The squad's composition reflects strategic selections poised to tackle formidable Bangladeshi opposition.

(With inputs from agencies.)