Japan's Historic Triumph at Wembley: A New Era Begins

In a surprising turn of events, Japan emerged victorious against England with a narrow 1-0 win at Wembley Stadium. The match, held on Tuesday, served as England's final friendly before manager Thomas Tuchel reveals his World Cup roster in May.

Kaoru Mitoma, who represents Brighton & Hove Albion, scored the lone goal in the 23rd minute, breaking England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford's streak of clean sheets. This victory was historic for Japan, marking their first-ever win over England in four encounters.

England, playing without their star captain Harry Kane due to an injury, had made several changes to the lineup following their 1-1 draw against Uruguay last Friday. Japan, on the other hand, showcased their potential as a strong contender in the upcoming World Cup.

(With inputs from agencies.)