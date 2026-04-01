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Japan's Historic Triumph at Wembley: A New Era Begins

Japan secured a momentous 1-0 victory against an unremarkable England, missing star player Harry Kane, in a friendly match at Wembley. Kaoru Mitoma's decisive goal ended England's goalkeeper Jordan Pickford's streak of clean sheets. This win marked Japan's first over England in four matches, leading up to the World Cup.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 01-04-2026 02:16 IST | Created: 01-04-2026 02:16 IST
Japan's Historic Triumph at Wembley: A New Era Begins
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In a surprising turn of events, Japan emerged victorious against England with a narrow 1-0 win at Wembley Stadium. The match, held on Tuesday, served as England's final friendly before manager Thomas Tuchel reveals his World Cup roster in May.

Kaoru Mitoma, who represents Brighton & Hove Albion, scored the lone goal in the 23rd minute, breaking England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford's streak of clean sheets. This victory was historic for Japan, marking their first-ever win over England in four encounters.

England, playing without their star captain Harry Kane due to an injury, had made several changes to the lineup following their 1-1 draw against Uruguay last Friday. Japan, on the other hand, showcased their potential as a strong contender in the upcoming World Cup.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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