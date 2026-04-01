CFTC's New Enforcement Director Targets Market Misconduct

The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) is ramping up its efforts to combat market misconduct, according to the agency's newly appointed enforcement director, David Miller.

Speaking publicly for the first time since his appointment, Miller outlined the CFTC's core focus areas which include cracking down on insider trading, market manipulation in energy markets, and abuse such as spoofing. He also highlighted the importance of enforcing laws designed to prevent money laundering.

Miller confidently stated, "We are not asleep at the switch," during his address at an event hosted by New York University law school.

(With inputs from agencies.)