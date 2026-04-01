Supreme Showdown: Trump's Birthright Citizenship Battle
Former U.S. President Donald Trump plans to visit the Supreme Court for a significant case on birthright citizenship. The case centers on Trump's contentious executive order restricting citizenship rights for some U.S.-born children. A lower court blocked this order, deeming it unconstitutional under the 14th Amendment.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-04-2026 03:49 IST | Created: 01-04-2026 03:49 IST
Former U.S. President Donald Trump announced he will likely attend the Supreme Court on Wednesday to witness deliberations on a pivotal case regarding birthright citizenship.
The court case challenges Trump's executive order attempting to restrict citizenship rights for children born in the U.S. to non-citizen parents. This initiative forms part of his broader immigration agenda.
Previously, a lower court blocked the order, ruling it unconstitutional as it conflicts with the 14th Amendment and federal laws ensuring birthright citizenship. The Supreme Court's forthcoming decision will have significant implications.
(With inputs from agencies.)