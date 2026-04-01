Supreme Showdown: Trump's Birthright Citizenship Battle

Former U.S. President Donald Trump announced he will likely attend the Supreme Court on Wednesday to witness deliberations on a pivotal case regarding birthright citizenship.

The court case challenges Trump's executive order attempting to restrict citizenship rights for children born in the U.S. to non-citizen parents. This initiative forms part of his broader immigration agenda.

Previously, a lower court blocked the order, ruling it unconstitutional as it conflicts with the 14th Amendment and federal laws ensuring birthright citizenship. The Supreme Court's forthcoming decision will have significant implications.

(With inputs from agencies.)