Bosnia's Triumph Sends Italy's World Cup Hopes to Another Abyss

Italy's hopes of ending their World Cup drought were dashed as Bosnia and Herzegovina emerged victorious in a penalty shootout after a 1-1 draw in their playoff final.

The Italians, four-time world champions, have now missed out on qualifying for the last three consecutive World Cups, the first such streak since 1958. Their previous qualification in 2014 also marked Bosnia's only World Cup appearance.

Bosnia, overcoming past playoff heartbreaks, will join Group B alongside Canada, Qatar, and Switzerland. Italy, however, are left to grapple with their repeated failures, compounded further with Alessandro Bastoni's red card weakening a promising start from Moise Kean's opener.