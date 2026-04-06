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Sha'Carri Richardson's Thrilling Victory at Stawell Gift!

American sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson wins the Stawell Gift in Australia, racing from scratch to victory in 13.15 seconds. Overcoming a near-miss in the semifinals, she made history as the third woman to win from scratch. Richardson previously won medals in the 2024 Paris Olympics and 2023 World Championships.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Stawell | Updated: 06-04-2026 11:55 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 11:55 IST
Sha'Carri Richardson's Thrilling Victory at Stawell Gift!
Sha'Carri Richardson
  • Country:
  • Australia

American sprint sensation Sha'Carri Richardson delivered a stunning performance at the Stawell Gift in Australia, racing from scratch to clinch victory in a gripping finale. Held annually in a quaint town near Melbourne, the event saw the 26-year-old Richardson breach the field at the 90-meter mark, sealing the win in 13.15 seconds.

This victory places Richardson as the third woman ever to win the race from scratch, earning her a prize of 40,000 Australian dollars. The celebrated athlete added this feat to her remarkable record, which includes a silver medal in the 100 meters and a gold in the 4x100 relay at the 2024 Paris Olympics, alongside her 2023 World Championships title.

Despite a precarious semifinal where she almost faltered, Richardson maintained composure in the final and embraced fans after her win. Meanwhile, fellow sprinter Christian Coleman missed out on the men's final, placing sixth in his semifinal. Australian Olufemi Komolafe took home the men's title. The Stawell Gift, featuring over 700 competitors, continues to be a pivotal event in the track and field calendar.

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