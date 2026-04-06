Modi's Vision: UCC and 'One Nation, One Election' Unveiled
Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the Uniform Civil Code and 'One Nation, One Election' as the BJP's primary agendas. He emphasized the party's achievements and ongoing efforts while addressing BJP's foundation day, taking a stance against Congress and acknowledging sacrifices made by BJP workers.
- Country:
- India
In a significant announcement on the BJP's foundation day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi brought to the forefront two key agendas: the Uniform Civil Code and 'One Nation, One Election.' These unfinished tasks reflect the party's focus and ongoing efforts towards shaping a cohesive governance framework.
Modi criticized the opposition's role, especially Congress, citing hardships and sacrifices endured by BJP workers. He underscored that violence has marred political discourse in states like West Bengal and Kerala. According to Modi, the discussions around UCC and 'One Nation, One Election' are crucial, reflecting BJP's forward-moving approach.
Highlighting previous achievements, Modi listed initiatives including the end of colonial-era laws, construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, and implementing the Citizenship Amendment Act as examples of BJP's dedication. He stressed that the party is committed to addressing challenges, achieving positive results, and expressed gratitude to the workers for their unwavering support.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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