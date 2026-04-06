India Ready for Billie Jean King Cup Challenges

India's tennis captain, Vishal Uppal, conveyed confidence in the team's depth as they gear up for the Billie Jean King Cup Group I ties, despite an injury setback. Speaking from the DLTA Complex, Uppal stated that unseasonal rains in Delhi have not derailed their preparations.

India will compete against Indonesia, Korea, Thailand, Mongolia, and New Zealand, each presenting a significant challenge. Uppal emphasized that the team is ready to perform at its best, highlighting the importance of home conditions and team spirit.

Despite Shrivalli Bhamidipaty's injury, replacement player Zeel Desai remains optimistic. Ankita Raina, a seasoned player, mentioned that familiarity with opponents is advantageous. The ties will be held at the DLTA Complex with free spectator entry, bolstered by well-wishes from notable figures in Indian tennis.

(With inputs from agencies.)