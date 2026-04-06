Gregorian vs Hindu Calendar: BJP's Double Standards?
Tikaram Jully, Leader of Opposition in Rajasthan Assembly, criticized BJP for celebrating its foundation day using the Gregorian calendar while insisting on the Hindu calendar for Rajasthan Day. He accused the party of double standards for maintaining different observances based on the calendar type.
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In a pointed critique, Tikaram Jully, Leader of Opposition in the Rajasthan Assembly, accused the BJP of demonstrating double standards by celebrating its foundation day according to the Gregorian calendar. Jully highlighted the irony in BJP's approach, questioning why the party insists on marking Rajasthan Day using the Hindu calendar while observing its own anniversary with the English one.
Jully argued that the BJP government, while advocating for traditional calendar observance for Rajasthan Day, contradicts itself by using the Gregorian calendar for its foundation celebrations. The Congress leader challenged this approach, asking why there are different rules for the BJP's internal celebrations versus state observances.
Rajasthan Day, traditionally celebrated on March 30 to commemorate the formation of the state in 1949, is being celebrated on Chaitra Shukla Pratipada, aligning with the Hindu calendar. This shift, Jully claims, signifies an inconsistency in the BJP's policies and attests to duplicity in their celebratory practices.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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