Left Menu

Gregorian vs Hindu Calendar: BJP's Double Standards?

Tikaram Jully, Leader of Opposition in Rajasthan Assembly, criticized BJP for celebrating its foundation day using the Gregorian calendar while insisting on the Hindu calendar for Rajasthan Day. He accused the party of double standards for maintaining different observances based on the calendar type.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 06-04-2026 21:14 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 21:14 IST
Gregorian vs Hindu Calendar: BJP's Double Standards?
Tikaram Jully
  • Country:
  • India

In a pointed critique, Tikaram Jully, Leader of Opposition in the Rajasthan Assembly, accused the BJP of demonstrating double standards by celebrating its foundation day according to the Gregorian calendar. Jully highlighted the irony in BJP's approach, questioning why the party insists on marking Rajasthan Day using the Hindu calendar while observing its own anniversary with the English one.

Jully argued that the BJP government, while advocating for traditional calendar observance for Rajasthan Day, contradicts itself by using the Gregorian calendar for its foundation celebrations. The Congress leader challenged this approach, asking why there are different rules for the BJP's internal celebrations versus state observances.

Rajasthan Day, traditionally celebrated on March 30 to commemorate the formation of the state in 1949, is being celebrated on Chaitra Shukla Pratipada, aligning with the Hindu calendar. This shift, Jully claims, signifies an inconsistency in the BJP's policies and attests to duplicity in their celebratory practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Punjab's Strategic IPS Shuffle: Chauhan Takes Vigilance Helm

Punjab's Strategic IPS Shuffle: Chauhan Takes Vigilance Helm

 India
2
Punjab Powers Public Transport: Chief Minister Flags Off New Buses

Punjab Powers Public Transport: Chief Minister Flags Off New Buses

 India
3
Fueling Tensions: Israel's Renewed Strikes on Iran's South Pars Gas Facility

Fueling Tensions: Israel's Renewed Strikes on Iran's South Pars Gas Facility

 Germany
4
Security Breach Sparks Alert at Delhi Assembly: Masked Man's Flower-Wrapped Intrusion

Security Breach Sparks Alert at Delhi Assembly: Masked Man's Flower-Wrapped ...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China’s Biodiversity Challenge: Turning Protected Land into Real Conservation Gains

How Corporate Venture Capital Is Redefining Innovation in Global Start-up Ecosystems

Navigating Welfare Maze: How Malaysia’s Poor Struggle to Access Social Support

Rethinking Climate Action by Empowering Indigenous Peoples and Local Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026