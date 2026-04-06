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Craig Reedie: The Olympic Stalwart Who Championed Clean Sport

Craig Reedie, former WADA president and IOC vice president, passed away at 84. Known for his pivotal role in Olympic politics and anti-doping advocacy, Reedie's legacy spans London's 2012 Olympics and the introduction of badminton to the Games. His conflict over Russian doping issues marked a significant chapter in his career.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Geneva | Updated: 06-04-2026 23:18 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 23:18 IST
Craig Reedie: The Olympic Stalwart Who Championed Clean Sport
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  • Switzerland

Craig Reedie, a former president of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) and vice president of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), has died at the age of 84. The IOC confirmed his passing but did not disclose the cause of death.

Reedie, a central figure in Olympic politics, played a vital role in London's successful bid to host the 2012 Olympics and was instrumental in adding badminton to the Olympic program for the 1992 Barcelona Games. His tenure as WADA president was marked by a high-profile battle with the IOC over the Russian doping scandal leading up to the 2016 Rio Olympics.

Despite tensions, Reedie's dedication to clean sport and athlete development is recognized as a cornerstone of his legacy. Current IOC president Kirsty Coventry praised Reedie's contributions, while World Athletics president Sebastian Coe remembered him as a wise mentor and passionate advisor.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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