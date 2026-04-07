Tragedy in the Stands: Eintracht Frankfurt Supporter Passes Away After Cardiac Arrest During Match

An 87-year-old lifelong supporter of Eintracht Frankfurt has passed away after suffering a cardiac arrest at the stadium during a Bundesliga match, as confirmed by the club on Tuesday.

The fan, who was resuscitated by paramedics in the stands, couldn't stabilize and later died in the hospital. The club, paying homage to the deceased, extended its condolences to his family and friends. Fans maintained silence in the stadium during emergency treatment efforts in a show of respect.

In a similar incident earlier in October, a fan lost his life after falling ill at a German Cup match in Leipzig. These tragedies have cast a somber mood over stadiums in recent weeks as supporters pay their respects to their fellow fans.

(With inputs from agencies.)