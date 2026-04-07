Unforced Errors Lead to Vaishnavi Adkar's Unexpected Defeat

In an unforeseen turn of events at the Billie Jean King Cup, India's Vaishnavi Adkar faced a disappointing defeat against Thailand's Aunchisa Chanta. Adkar was beaten in straight sets, 1-6, 3-6, on Tuesday.

Ranked 73 places above her opponent, Vaishnavi's performance was plagued by numerous unforced errors and double faults. Despite a valiant effort to get back into the match, persistent drizzle and cooled conditions seemed to contribute to her struggle on the DLTA Centre Court.

The loss puts pressure on teammate Sahaja Yamlapalli to level the score in India's opening Asia/Oceania Group I tie as she prepares to face Patcharin Cheapchandej in the succeeding match.

(With inputs from agencies.)