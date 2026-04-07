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Curry Brothers' Historic NBA Game & Shaq's New Dunk League: A Sports Recap

In a significant moment for NBA fans, Stephen and Seth Curry finally played together for the Warriors. Shaq announced plans for a professional dunk league. The sports world also saw golf injuries cloud Masters hopes, major administrative changes in the Bulls, and Tiger Woods stepping away from golf.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-04-2026 10:30 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 10:30 IST
Curry Brothers' Historic NBA Game & Shaq's New Dunk League: A Sports Recap
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In a remarkable turn of events, Stephen and Seth Curry played their first NBA game on the same team after 12 seasons, marking a first for the talented siblings with the Warriors.

Meanwhile, Shaquille O'Neal is set to revolutionize basketball by launching a professional dunk league, transforming dunk contests into organized competition.

In other news, golf champion Collin Morikawa faces uncertainty at the Masters due to a back injury, and Tiger Woods, still recuperating, will miss this year's tournament as he continues his hiatus.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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