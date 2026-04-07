Curry Brothers' Historic NBA Game & Shaq's New Dunk League: A Sports Recap

In a remarkable turn of events, Stephen and Seth Curry played their first NBA game on the same team after 12 seasons, marking a first for the talented siblings with the Warriors.

Meanwhile, Shaquille O'Neal is set to revolutionize basketball by launching a professional dunk league, transforming dunk contests into organized competition.

In other news, golf champion Collin Morikawa faces uncertainty at the Masters due to a back injury, and Tiger Woods, still recuperating, will miss this year's tournament as he continues his hiatus.

(With inputs from agencies.)