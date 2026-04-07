Crispin Chettri Leads Indian Women's Football Team to Kenya for FIFA Series 2026

Crispin Chettri has been reappointed as head coach of the Indian women's national football team, following the conclusion of Costa Rican Amelia Valverde's tenure. The All India Football Federation (AIFF) announced Chhetri's selection and the 22-member squad set to compete in the FIFA Series 2026 tournament in Kenya.

The Indian squad, led by Chettri, arrived in Nairobi on Tuesday to participate in the four-nation tournament slated for the April FIFA International Women's Match Window. Competing teams include hosts Kenya, Australia, and Malawi, with matches scheduled to commence on April 11 at Nyayo National Stadium.

India's team faces the challenge of improving their performance after failing to advance past the group stage in the Women's Asian Cup. The AIFF hopes that appointing an Indian coach will prove beneficial for the team's prospects in upcoming tournaments.