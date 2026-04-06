Left Menu

Padikkal's IPL Prowess Makes National Team Selection Inevitable

Dinesh Karthik praises Devdutt Padikkal's IPL batting for Royal Challengers Bengaluru, emphasizing his patience and leadership. Following his stellar domestic record, Padikkal's recent performance against Chennai Super Kings highlighted his potential for the Indian team. Meanwhile, Kumble discussed Chennai's challenges, emphasizing the need for experienced players to perform.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-04-2026 16:05 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 16:05 IST
Padikkal's IPL Prowess Makes National Team Selection Inevitable
Devdutt Padikkal
  • Country:
  • India

Dinesh Karthik, mentor of Royal Challengers Bengaluru, lauded Devdutt Padikkal's impressive batting in the IPL, affirming it will be challenging to exclude him from the national side due to his consistent performances. Padikkal's recent blistering innings against Chennai Super Kings underscored his quality.

Karthik highlighted Padikkal's ability to maintain composure, crucially pacing his innings on a demanding pitch after a tough start, showcasing his determination and leadership on and off the field.

Simultaneously, Anil Kumble noted Chennai Super Kings' struggles, pointing out the need for its seasoned batters to step up, as their early losses have been concerning. The performance of newcomers, juxtaposed with the struggles of experienced players, paints a complex picture for the tournament's progression.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Court Seeks Clarity on Missing CCTV Footage in Biker-Death Case

Court Seeks Clarity on Missing CCTV Footage in Biker-Death Case

 India
2
Basavaraj Bommai Declines Honorary Doctorate: A Call for Rethink

Basavaraj Bommai Declines Honorary Doctorate: A Call for Rethink

 India
3
Greece Announces Major Aid for Rising Energy Costs

Greece Announces Major Aid for Rising Energy Costs

 Global
4
Steering Ahead: Continental Tires Names New MD for India

Steering Ahead: Continental Tires Names New MD for India

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China’s Biodiversity Challenge: Turning Protected Land into Real Conservation Gains

How Corporate Venture Capital Is Redefining Innovation in Global Start-up Ecosystems

Navigating Welfare Maze: How Malaysia’s Poor Struggle to Access Social Support

Rethinking Climate Action by Empowering Indigenous Peoples and Local Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026