Padikkal's IPL Prowess Makes National Team Selection Inevitable

Dinesh Karthik, mentor of Royal Challengers Bengaluru, lauded Devdutt Padikkal's impressive batting in the IPL, affirming it will be challenging to exclude him from the national side due to his consistent performances. Padikkal's recent blistering innings against Chennai Super Kings underscored his quality.

Karthik highlighted Padikkal's ability to maintain composure, crucially pacing his innings on a demanding pitch after a tough start, showcasing his determination and leadership on and off the field.

Simultaneously, Anil Kumble noted Chennai Super Kings' struggles, pointing out the need for its seasoned batters to step up, as their early losses have been concerning. The performance of newcomers, juxtaposed with the struggles of experienced players, paints a complex picture for the tournament's progression.

(With inputs from agencies.)