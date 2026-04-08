Rookie Dreams: Mason Howell's First Steps on Augusta's Hallowed Grounds

Mason Howell, the reigning U.S. Amateur champion, is savoring every moment of his debut at the Masters. From practicing with PGA Tour victor Jacob Bridgeman to the exclusive amateurs' dinner, the experience has been overwhelming yet unforgettable for Howell, a high school senior and soon-to-be University of Georgia golfer.

The Thomasville native, carrying the support of his hometown, will have to manage his nerves when he tees off Thursday alongside Rory McIlroy. This tradition of pairing past amateur champs with the defending Masters champion is particularly meaningful for Howell, who idolizes McIlroy.

Learning from seasoned pros like Harris English, Howell is reminded to keep perspective. Recognized for past achievements on big stages, including the U.S. Open and international competitions like the Walker Cup, Howell is advised to treat the Masters just as he would any other major golf tournament.

(With inputs from agencies.)