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Women's Elite Sports Set to Break $3 Billion Barrier by 2026

Global revenues from women's elite sports will hit $3 billion by 2026, up 25% from last year. The rise is driven by substantial growth in basketball and soccer. Jennifer Haskel from Deloitte highlights ongoing data collection is essential for lasting success as North America and Europe lead revenue generation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-04-2026 17:25 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 17:25 IST
Women's Elite Sports Set to Break $3 Billion Barrier by 2026

Women's elite sports are projected to reach an all-time high of $3 billion in global revenues by 2026, according to a recent Deloitte report. This marks a substantial 25% increase compared to last year's figures. The report highlights basketball and soccer as the primary drivers of this tremendous growth.

The revenue projections are particularly noteworthy given the record 248% growth from 2022 to 2025. Broadcasting and matchday revenues are anticipated to make significant contributions, comprising 25% and 30% of earnings respectively in 2026.

Jennifer Haskel from Deloitte notes that this achievement would help solidify women's sports' place in the global spotlight. However, she emphasizes the importance of ongoing data collection and analysis to ensure sustained success. The largest markets for these revenues are expected to be North America and Europe.

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