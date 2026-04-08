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Akshay Bhatia Aims to Make Waves at the 90th Masters

Indian-origin Akshay Bhatia is making headlines as he prepares for the 90th Masters at Augusta National despite recent challenges. The 24-year-old, with a series of strong performances and membership in Tiger Woods' TGL league, is expected to make a significant impact. Bhatia shares insights about Augusta's challenging greens.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Augusta | Updated: 08-04-2026 19:06 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 19:06 IST
Akshay Bhatia Aims to Make Waves at the 90th Masters
Akshay Bhatia
  • Country:
  • United States

As the 90th Masters kicks off at the prestigious Augusta National Golf Club, Indian-American golfer Akshay Bhatia emerges as an intriguing contender. Despite not making the weekend cut at the Hero Indian Open during a sentimental visit to India, Bhatia's recent form boasts impressive finishes, including a win at the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

Having joined Tiger Woods' team in the TGL league, Bhatia could deliver a surprise performance at Augusta. In his practice round, he discussed the iconic Amen Corner, highlighting the precision required on the newly firm greens. Bhatia's previous starts at Augusta resulted in modest finishes, but he remains unfazed.

While heavyweights like Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy anticipate strong performances, the focus on Bhatia underscores a potential breakout. With a promising trajectory, Bhatia's participation in the Masters exemplifies his rising stature in the golf world.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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