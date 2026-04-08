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Cameron Green Ready to Boost KKR's Bowling Line-Up in IPL 2026

Cameron Green, the Australian all-rounder, is poised to return as a bowler for Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2026, enhancing their depleted bowling lineup. After recovering from back surgery, Green has been preparing intensely and appears ready to take on the challenge, easing pressure on the bowling and batting departments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 08-04-2026 20:18 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 20:18 IST
Cameron Green Ready to Boost KKR's Bowling Line-Up in IPL 2026
Cameron Green
  • Country:
  • India

Cameron Green, a key player for Kolkata Knight Riders, is on the verge of making a significant comeback as a bowler in IPL 2026. The Australian all-rounder has been recovering from back surgery and has been actively increasing his workload in the training sessions.

Green showcased his bowling capabilities at full intensity on the practice grounds just before thunderstorms interrupted sessions twice. His return is critical for KKR, who have faced challenges with a depleted bowling squad due to injuries and player withdrawals.

With Green's possible return to form with the ball, KKR's bowling lineup may gain the much-needed strength. Meanwhile, Green's batting numbers are under the spotlight, but his all-round performance could provide the team with a balanced advantage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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