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Miller's Misstep: Gujarat Titans Triumph in Nail-Biting IPL Clash

In a thrilling IPL match, Gujarat Titans clinched their first win of the season as David Miller's missed run resulted in Delhi Capitals falling short by just 2 runs. Contributions from Jos Buttler and Shubman Gill helped Titans reach a challenging score, ultimately leading to Delhi's first loss this season.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2026 23:59 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 23:59 IST
Miller's Misstep: Gujarat Titans Triumph in Nail-Biting IPL Clash
David Miller
  • Country:
  • India

In a gripping turn of events on Wednesday, Gujarat Titans claimed their first victory of the IPL season, edging out Delhi Capitals in a nail-biting finish. The pivotal moment came when David Miller, in a high-pressure last over, missed an opportunity to secure a vital run, costing Delhi Capitals the match.

David Miller's refusal to take a run, due to a lack of trust in his partner Kuldeep Yadav during the final over bowled by Prasidh Krishna, proved costly. A brilliant performance by Jos Buttler and captain Shubman Gill initially propelled the Titans to a strong total, which was effectively defended in a tense climax.

Despite Rahul and Pathum Nissanka giving Delhi a promising start, Rashid Khan's crucial breakthroughs shifted the momentum in Gujarat's favor. Ultimately, Prasidh Krishna's final over heroics sealed the Capitals' fate, marking their first loss of the season while granting Titans their much-needed victory.

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