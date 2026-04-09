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Scottie Scheffler Balances Fatherhood and Fairways

Scottie Scheffler embraces fatherhood with two young children while maintaining his status as a top golfer. Despite a brief hiatus, he feels refreshed heading into the Masters. With past successes and challenges behind him, he's prepared to tackle Augusta National and aims for another major victory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Augusta | Updated: 09-04-2026 09:38 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 09:38 IST
Scottie Scheffler Balances Fatherhood and Fairways
Scottie Scheffler
  • Country:
  • United States

As Scottie Scheffler's son Bennett nears his second birthday, his newborn Remy continues to sleep contentedly, unaware of their father's golfing prominence. Despite recent on-course struggles, Scheffler remains a dynamic figure, both as a favored player at the Masters and a devoted family man.

The golfer, who recently took time off to welcome his second child, now returns to Augusta National with renewed vigor. Though Scottie is familiar with intense competition, his rest could prove advantageous as he eyes another major victory. Reflecting on past high-pressure situations, his focus remains steadfast.

Despite initial setbacks this year, Scheffler is eager to improve his early tournament performances. The calm practice rounds at Augusta serve as an oasis, rejuvenating his spirit. As he pairs with fellow golfers Robert MacIntyre and Gary Woodland, Scheffler is ready to demonstrate his prowess once again.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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