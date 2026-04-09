Scottie Scheffler Balances Fatherhood and Fairways

As Scottie Scheffler's son Bennett nears his second birthday, his newborn Remy continues to sleep contentedly, unaware of their father's golfing prominence. Despite recent on-course struggles, Scheffler remains a dynamic figure, both as a favored player at the Masters and a devoted family man.

The golfer, who recently took time off to welcome his second child, now returns to Augusta National with renewed vigor. Though Scottie is familiar with intense competition, his rest could prove advantageous as he eyes another major victory. Reflecting on past high-pressure situations, his focus remains steadfast.

Despite initial setbacks this year, Scheffler is eager to improve his early tournament performances. The calm practice rounds at Augusta serve as an oasis, rejuvenating his spirit. As he pairs with fellow golfers Robert MacIntyre and Gary Woodland, Scheffler is ready to demonstrate his prowess once again.

(With inputs from agencies.)