Triumphant Milestone: 18th Convocation at GGSIPU Celebrates Academic Success

The 18th convocation of Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU) took place at the East Delhi campus, marking a significant academic milestone.

With a total of 26,649 degrees awarded, including 124 PhDs and 477 MBBS degrees, the event underscored the university's commitment to education.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta praised the graduates' potential to influence India's future, while Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu graced the occasion, highlighting its importance.

(With inputs from agencies.)