Nail-Biting Finish: Gujarat Titans Edge Out Delhi Capitals by One Run

In a nail-biting finish, Gujarat Titans edged past Delhi Capitals with a one-run victory on Wednesday. The turning point came when David Miller refused a single that could have equaled the score, sparking renewed hope in the Titans' camp.

Shubman Gill, reflecting on the intense match, noted the success that followed their strategic decision to opt for a slower delivery in the last overs. "All three games went down to the wire, but we got over the line this time," said Gill, underscoring the significance of the win.

The Titans successfully defended a challenging total of 210 runs on the Kotla track, with Gill emphasizing that the pitch conditions favored their pace and spin combination, which ultimately led to their victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)