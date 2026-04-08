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Indian Youth Excel in Table Tennis Championships

Indian boys and girls teams showcased their strength at the ITTF-ATTU Asian Youth Table Tennis Championships, securing 3-0 victories over Sri Lanka and Maldives. With dominant performances from players like Jennifer Varghese and Aditya Das, these wins mark India's promising start in the tournament.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 08-04-2026 17:53 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 17:53 IST
Indian Youth Excel in Table Tennis Championships
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The Indian youth teams are off to a flying start in the ITTF-ATTU Asian Youth Table Tennis Championships, delivering commanding performances against Sri Lanka and Maldives on Wednesday.

The U-19 girls' team, led by Jennifer Varghese, Ananya Muralidharan, and Prisha Goel, stamped their authority with a 3-0 victory over Sri Lanka. This performance underscores their readiness, despite the event's postponement due to the West Asia crisis.

In the U-15 boys' division, Aditya Das, Akshay Kirikara, and Akash Rajavelu replicated this dominance, routing Maldives 3-0 in the second round. These wins signal India's strong potential in the tournament.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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