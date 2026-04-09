Left Menu

Nick Rockett's Unforeseen Exit: A Grand National Twist

The Grand National champion Nick Rockett, trained by Willie Mullins, will not defend his title due to illness. The horse's withdrawal affects race dynamics as I Am Maximus becomes the favorite, and Pied Piper steps in as a reserve. This shift is causing ripples in the racing community.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-04-2026 15:23 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 15:23 IST
Nick Rockett's Unforeseen Exit: A Grand National Twist

In a surprising development, last year's Grand National winner, Nick Rockett, will not participate in this weekend's event at Aintree. The decision was made after the horse was declared a non-runner on Thursday, having been reported to be coughing.

Nick Rockett, a 33-1 long shot when he won the iconic race in 2025, was previously expected to be ridden by jockey Tom Bellamy. This change came after Patrick Mullins, who rode Rockett to victory last year, shifted his commitment to another contender, Grangeclare West.

The absence of Nick Rockett has elevated I Am Maximus, another successful horse from the Mullins stable, to the position of favorite. I Am Maximus finished second last year after winning in 2024. Meanwhile, Pied Piper, the first reserve, will now enter the competition, stirring up anticipation and speculation within the racing community.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Manipur on Edge: Government Vows Swift Action Post-Bishnupur Attack

Manipur on Edge: Government Vows Swift Action Post-Bishnupur Attack

 India
2
International Cyber Fraud Crackdown: African Nationals Arrested

International Cyber Fraud Crackdown: African Nationals Arrested

 India
3

Tata AIA Launches Shubh Flexi Pension: A Game-Changer in Retirement Planning

 Global
4
Crude Oil Prices Surge amid Global Market Influences

Crude Oil Prices Surge amid Global Market Influences

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No tech fix yet: Deepfakes are outpacing detection systems

Europe’s AI Act expands reach to autonomous agents

Blockchain set to transform project governance, but adoption faces structural barriers

Higher education embraces AI to cut costs and improve access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026