Nick Rockett's Unforeseen Exit: A Grand National Twist

In a surprising development, last year's Grand National winner, Nick Rockett, will not participate in this weekend's event at Aintree. The decision was made after the horse was declared a non-runner on Thursday, having been reported to be coughing.

Nick Rockett, a 33-1 long shot when he won the iconic race in 2025, was previously expected to be ridden by jockey Tom Bellamy. This change came after Patrick Mullins, who rode Rockett to victory last year, shifted his commitment to another contender, Grangeclare West.

The absence of Nick Rockett has elevated I Am Maximus, another successful horse from the Mullins stable, to the position of favorite. I Am Maximus finished second last year after winning in 2024. Meanwhile, Pied Piper, the first reserve, will now enter the competition, stirring up anticipation and speculation within the racing community.

(With inputs from agencies.)