Quantum Pacific's Bold Sail Into High Seas: Los Gallos Acquisition
Spain's Los Gallos, led by Olympic champions, have been acquired by Quantum Pacific. The acquisition marks the 12th team sold by SailGP. Quantum Pacific, with investments in teams like Atletico Madrid, aims for growth within sailing's global audience. The deal provides Los Gallos a platform to enhance their competitive edge.
Spain's premier sailing team, Los Gallos, has been acquired by the investment group Quantum Pacific, as announced by SailGP. While financial specifics remain undisclosed, the acquisition is a milestone for SailGP, pushing the number of sold teams to 12 out of 13 competing this year.
The Los Gallos acquisition by Quantum Pacific, a group already invested in Atletico Madrid and Movistar cycling team, underscores their strategic commitment to the Iberian market. CEO Antoine Bonnier emphasized their belief in SailGP's elite format as a growth platform poised to win.
As SailGP makes its South American debut in Rio, Los Gallos, presently fifth in the league, are poised to compete for home fans in Valencia. Founded in 2019 by Russell Coutts and Oracle's Larry Ellison, SailGP's franchise model continues to draw investors, including Hollywood's Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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