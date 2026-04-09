Jack Nicklaus' Masters Mishap: A Shot for the Ages

In a light-hearted moment at the Masters honorary starters ceremony, golfing legend Jack Nicklaus delivered a memorable tee shot—into the audience. The 86-year-old, known for his six Masters titles, amusingly forewarned the crowd with a 'watch out' before his ball veered left.

The incident concluded with Nicklaus expressing relief that no one was hurt, as he laughed off the mishap. Meanwhile, South African golfer Gary Player impressed with precision while Tom Watson offered a comical diagnosis, advising Nicklaus on the importance of practice swings.

The three icons, who collectively boast 11 Masters victories, continue their legacy at Augusta National, captivating fans with both their skills and their camaraderie.

(With inputs from agencies.)