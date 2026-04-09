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Farewell to a Cricket Legend: CD Gopinath's Enduring Legacy

CD Gopinath, India's oldest living Test cricketer, has passed away at 96. A part of the nation's first Test-winning team, Gopinath leaves behind a legacy enriched by a storied cricketing career and significant contributions to domestic cricket. He was revered for his gentlemanly demeanor and love for contemporary cricket.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 09-04-2026 19:00 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 19:00 IST
Farewell to a Cricket Legend: CD Gopinath's Enduring Legacy
  • Country:
  • India

India has lost a treasured cricket icon with the passing of CD Gopinath, the nation's oldest living Test cricketer. Gopinath, who died at 96, was a member of India's first Test-winning team and played a significant role in the country's cricket history.

Famed for his eight-Test stint, Gopinath never let his modest statistics overshadow his cricketing achievements. Despite a short career, his impact was felt deeply in domestic cricket, where he thrived. His stroke-filled performances, especially against formidable opponents, marked a high point in his career.

Beyond the field, Gopinath continued to influence Indian cricket as a chief selector and team manager. Known as a gentleman cricketer, his passion for the game remained undiminished, as he enthusiastically followed modern cricket and was an ardent supporter of Chennai Super Kings, particularly admiring Mahendra Singh Dhoni's sportsmanship.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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