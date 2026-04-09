Cricket Coach Denied Bail in Child Assault Case: A Special Court's Firm Stand

A local cricket coach has been denied bail by a special court on charges of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl trainee. Special judge Surekha Sinha, specializing in cases under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, cited the gravity of the charges and the potential risk of the accused committing similar offenses.

According to the prosecution, the accused allegedly assaulted the victim during cricket coaching sessions. The allegations are supported by medical evidence and a promptly-filed First Information Report (FIR). The prosecution also pointed out an earlier complaint filed against the 38-year-old coach by another 16-year-old trainee.

Defense advocate Dilip Gavit argued for the coach's release, stating his innocence and the family's hardship due to his detention. However, the court emphasized the risk of absconding and the possible repetition of offenses if the accused were released, thus denying the bail plea.

(With inputs from agencies.)