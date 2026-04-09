Lucknow Super Giants beat Kolkata Knight Riders by three wickets in IPL match in Kolkata.
PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 09-04-2026 23:21 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 23:21 IST
Lucknow Super Giants beat Kolkata Knight Riders by three wickets in IPL match in Kolkata.
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