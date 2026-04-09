Teen Golf Prodigy Veer Ganapathy Shines at AM Green IGPL Invitational

Teen golf prodigy Veer Ganapathy celebrated his 18th birthday by delivering an impressive performance at the AM Green IGPL Invitational 2026 in Mauritius. Ganapathy, along with Sachin Baisoya, stood atop the leaderboard after carding a 5-under 67, marking a stellar start to the tournament.

Sachin Baisoya, a consistent performer with multiple Top-3 finishes but no victories in 2025, matched Ganapathy's score, helping his team, Phoenix Hyderabad, take the lead in the team standings. The Anahita Golf Course challenged participants with its winds and tough layout, yet Ganapathy and Baisoya expertly navigated its difficulties.

Meanwhile, notable players like Olympian Udayan Mane, experienced Shiv Kapur, and others were close behind, adding intensity to the competition. The AM Green IGPL season continues with more thrilling events, with ten of its 15 tournaments scheduled in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)