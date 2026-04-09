Delhi Government Bureaucratic Shuffle: Key IAS Transfers & New Appointments
The Delhi government has announced a significant bureaucratic reshuffle involving the transfer of 33 IAS and DANICS officers. Key changes include Prashant Goyal's appointment as additional chief secretary and G Narendra Kumar as Financial Commissioner. The reshuffle also impacts district magistrates and various administrative positions across districts.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-04-2026 17:56 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 17:56 IST
- Country:
- India
In a major bureaucratic reshuffle, the Delhi government has transferred 33 IAS and DANICS officers, naming Prashant Goyal as the additional chief secretary for power and administrative reform.
Prashant Goyal, a 1993 batch IAS officer from the AGMUT cadre, has been relieved of his duties as Financial Commissioner according to a Services department order.
Additionally, G Narendra Kumar, an IAS officer from the 1989 batch awaiting posting, will become the new Financial Commissioner of Delhi, indicating a strategic shift in administrative responsibilities across the capital.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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