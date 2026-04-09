Delhi Government Bureaucratic Shuffle: Key IAS Transfers & New Appointments

In a major bureaucratic reshuffle, the Delhi government has transferred 33 IAS and DANICS officers, naming Prashant Goyal as the additional chief secretary for power and administrative reform.

Prashant Goyal, a 1993 batch IAS officer from the AGMUT cadre, has been relieved of his duties as Financial Commissioner according to a Services department order.

Additionally, G Narendra Kumar, an IAS officer from the 1989 batch awaiting posting, will become the new Financial Commissioner of Delhi, indicating a strategic shift in administrative responsibilities across the capital.

(With inputs from agencies.)