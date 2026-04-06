Supreme Court Transfers Malda Gherao Case to NIA Amid Rising Bureaucratic Tensions

The Supreme Court on Monday transferred the investigation of the attack and gherao of judicial officers in Malda district to the National Investigation Agency (NIA), citing significant concerns over state administration efficacy and systemic integrity.

A bench including Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi highlighted issues within West Bengal bureaucracy, criticizing the mixing of politics with administrative roles. The court stressed that the incident was pre-planned and motivated.

The court's order mandates that 26 individuals arrested in connection to the event undergo NIA interrogation. West Bengal's Chief Secretary faced criticism for not communicating with the Calcutta High Court's Chief Justice during the April 1 incident, indicating administrative shortcomings.

(With inputs from agencies.)