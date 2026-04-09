Political Tensions Rise as Election Commission Makes Strategic Transfers in Tamil Nadu

In a move aimed at ensuring free and fair elections in Tamil Nadu, AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami expressed support for the Election Commission's decision to transfer the state's Chief Secretary and DGP. The decision has sparked controversy and drawn criticism from Chief Minister M K Stalin.

Palaniswami questioned Stalin's opposition to the transfers, pointing out that the officials in question had been longstanding members of the DMK government. He argued that the transfers were standard practice during elections and emphasized AIADMK's strategy of relying on public support rather than officials for electoral success.

Responding to questions about Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin's criticisms, Palaniswami noted that he would only address political comments and not personal attacks. He also expressed confidence that the upcoming April 23 election would demonstrate AIADMK's stronghold in Chennai, traditionally viewed as a DMK bastion.