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Political Tensions Rise as Election Commission Makes Strategic Transfers in Tamil Nadu

AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami supports the Election Commission's decision to transfer senior officials in Tamil Nadu, sparking controversy with Chief Minister M K Stalin. He defends the move as necessary for free elections against criticism of political bias, emphasizing the party's reliance on public support rather than officials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 09-04-2026 13:18 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 13:18 IST
Political Tensions Rise as Election Commission Makes Strategic Transfers in Tamil Nadu
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In a move aimed at ensuring free and fair elections in Tamil Nadu, AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami expressed support for the Election Commission's decision to transfer the state's Chief Secretary and DGP. The decision has sparked controversy and drawn criticism from Chief Minister M K Stalin.

Palaniswami questioned Stalin's opposition to the transfers, pointing out that the officials in question had been longstanding members of the DMK government. He argued that the transfers were standard practice during elections and emphasized AIADMK's strategy of relying on public support rather than officials for electoral success.

Responding to questions about Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin's criticisms, Palaniswami noted that he would only address political comments and not personal attacks. He also expressed confidence that the upcoming April 23 election would demonstrate AIADMK's stronghold in Chennai, traditionally viewed as a DMK bastion.

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