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Golf Drama: MacIntyre's Fiery Masters Exit Raises Eyebrows

Robert MacIntyre made headlines for his aggressive behavior at the Masters. After an initial 80 and a subsequent 71, he missed the cut and avoided interviews. Controversially, he showed the middle finger at Augusta. Meanwhile, Bryson DeChambeau also struggled, failing to make the cut with a triple bogey.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Augusta | Updated: 11-04-2026 09:53 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 09:53 IST
Golf Drama: MacIntyre's Fiery Masters Exit Raises Eyebrows
Robert MacIntyre
  • Country:
  • United States

Robert MacIntyre unapologetically showcased his fiery temperament at the Masters, opting to bypass media after a frustrating first-round 80 followed by a 71, ultimately missing the cut. At Augusta National, known for its decorum, MacIntyre's conduct, including a blatant middle finger gesture, drew significant attention and possible scrutiny from officials.

Amidst the tense atmosphere, Bryson DeChambeau faced his own challenges. Struggling through a tough course, he faltered with a triple bogey on the 18th, ending his pursuit at 6 over. This marked a strenuous attempt by many top-tier players to secure a spot for the weekend play.

While the competition pushed boundaries, Brian Harman improved drastically on Friday to barely make the cut. Notably, Rasmus Hojgaard and Jon Rahm also rallied to secure their places. Rahm reflected on his challenging start, missing a needed miracle to remain in strong contention. Across the board, this Masters has unfolded into a story of highs and lows, typified by MacIntyre's unforgettable appearance.

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