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DeChambeau's Rocky Start at the Masters: Struggling at Amen Corner

Bryson DeChambeau faced challenges at the Masters, struggling at Amen Corner with a triple bogey on the 11th hole. Despite his past success, he finished the first round with a 76 and will need significant improvement to contend. DeChambeau cited difficulties with his iron play as a key issue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Augusta | Updated: 10-04-2026 09:15 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 09:15 IST
DeChambeau's Rocky Start at the Masters: Struggling at Amen Corner
DeChambeau
  • Country:
  • United States

Bryson DeChambeau experienced a tough start at the Masters, facing challenges at the infamous Amen Corner. In the first round, DeChambeau took three attempts to exit a greenside bunker on the 11th hole, resulting in a triple bogey.

His first-round score of 76 puts him at a disadvantage if he hopes to reclaim last year's contender status. DeChambeau attributed his struggles to poor iron play, admitting, 'Just going to give what the golf course gives me.'

Despite recent successes on the LIV Tour, DeChambeau's performance faltered, including missed greens in regulation and difficulties at key par 5s, which could jeopardize his chances this weekend.

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