India Gears Up for Tough Billie Jean King Cup Challenge with Home Advantage

In a testament to their resilience, India's Billie Jean King Cup women's tennis team braces for a fierce competition in the Asia/Oceania group. Speaking from Delhi's DLTA Complex, non-playing captain Vishal Uppal acknowledged the formidable challenge posed by rivals like New Zealand and Indonesia but said the team remains undaunted.

Reflecting on last year's narrow loss to New Zealand in the Play-offs, Uppal highlighted that the current dynamics offer a fresh challenge as India competes in the preliminary stage. He noted the absence of a world number one player in the New Zealand team could level the playing field.

With the tournament set to kick-off in Delhi, Uppal underscored the potential home advantage, calling on local support to boost the players' morale. Despite an initial setback due to a key player's injury, Uppal reassured fans that the depth of talent is growing, setting a robust foundation for the future of women's tennis in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)